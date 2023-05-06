We Just Learned Something New! After Gray Television Inc. (NYSE: GTN)’s -9.08% Loss This Week

During the last session, Gray Television Inc. (NYSE:GTN)’s traded shares were 2.54 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.56. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.01, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.63% or $0.31. The 52-week high for the GTN share is $20.83, that puts it down -197.15 from that peak though still a striking 6.13% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.58. The company’s market capitalization is $647.16M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.65 million shares, and the average trade volume was 978.60K shares over the past three months.

Gray Television Inc. (NYSE:GTN) trade information

Gray Television Inc. (GTN) registered a 4.63% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.63% in intraday trading to $7.01 this Friday, 05/05/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.08%, and it has moved by -13.14% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -64.23%. The short interest in Gray Television Inc. (NYSE:GTN) is 3.32 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.3 day(s) to cover.

Gray Television Inc. (GTN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Gray Television Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Gray Television Inc. (GTN) shares have gone down -50.70% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -100.69% against -9.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -150.00% this quarter and then drop -105.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -10.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $788.82 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $803.82 million by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $827 million and $868 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -4.60% and then drop by -7.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 22.50%. While earnings are projected to return 983.30% in 2023, the next five years will return 36.90% per annum.

GTN Dividends

Gray Television Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 05. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Gray Television Inc. is 0.32, with the dividend yield indicating at 4.56 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Gray Television Inc. (NYSE:GTN)’s Major holders

Gray Television Inc. insiders own 4.50% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 91.79%, with the float percentage being 96.11%. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 285 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 6.63 million shares (or 7.75% of all shares), a total value of $46.45 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.78 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.76% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $40.52 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Gray Television Inc. (GTN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.47 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.89 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $17.33 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.01 million, or about 2.35% of the stock, which is worth about $14.09 million.