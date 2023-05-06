VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) Received An 2.50% Gain In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

During the last session, VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)’s traded shares were 2.77 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.96. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $32.81, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.27% or $0.41. The 52-week high for the VICI share is $35.69, that puts it down -8.78 from that peak though still a striking 19.48% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $26.42. The company’s market capitalization is $32.32B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.22 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.80 million shares over the past three months.

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. VICI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 20 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 16 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) trade information

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) registered a 1.27% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.27% in intraday trading to $32.81 this Friday, 05/05/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.33%, and it has moved by 2.15% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 7.05%. The short interest in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) is 26.89 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.11 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $37.67, which implies an increase of 12.9% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $32.00 and $43.00 respectively. As a result, VICI is trading at a discount of -31.06% off the target high and 2.47% off the low.

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that VICI Properties Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) shares have gone up 2.50% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 12.44% against -5.00.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 48.40%. While earnings are projected to return -27.70% in 2023, the next five years will return 7.10% per annum.

VICI Dividends

VICI Properties Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between July 25 and July 31. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for VICI Properties Inc. is 1.56, with the dividend yield indicating at 4.75 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)’s Major holders

VICI Properties Inc. insiders own 0.42% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 98.54%, with the float percentage being 98.95%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,048 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 144.13 million shares (or 14.35% of all shares), a total value of $4.67 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 97.33 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 9.69% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $3.15 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) shares are Capital Income Builder, Inc. and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2023 indicates that Capital Income Builder, Inc. owns about 48.54 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.83 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.58 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 37.55 million, or about 3.74% of the stock, which is worth about $1.28 billion.