The Time Is Right To Purchase Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVE)

During the last session, Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)’s traded shares were 5.75 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.25. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $15.92, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.39% or $0.67. The 52-week high for the CVE share is $24.81, that puts it down -55.84 from that peak though still a striking 9.67% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $14.38. The company’s market capitalization is $29.05B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 9.04 million shares, and the average trade volume was 8.13 million shares over the past three months.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) trade information

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) registered a 4.39% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.39% in intraday trading to $15.92 this Friday, 05/05/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.24%, and it has moved by -13.38% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -20.75%. The short interest in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) is 49.39 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.64 day(s) to cover.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Cenovus Energy Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) shares have gone down -21.22% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -23.58% against -19.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -48.90% this quarter and then drop -6.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -16.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $9.5 billion as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $9.53 billion by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $14.37 billion and $11.41 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -33.90% and then drop by -16.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 9.20%. While earnings are projected to return -13.80% in 2023, the next five years will return -11.14% per annum.

CVE Dividends

Cenovus Energy Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 07 and February 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Cenovus Energy Inc. is 0.41, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.58 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)’s Major holders

Cenovus Energy Inc. insiders own 30.83% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 54.13%, with the float percentage being 78.26%. Capital World Investors is the largest shareholder of the company, while 595 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 155.55 million shares (or 8.15% of all shares), a total value of $3.02 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 86.09 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 4.51% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.67 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Europacific Growth Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2023 indicates that Growth Fund Of America Inc owns about 84.91 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.45 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.48 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 76.79 million, or about 4.02% of the stock, which is worth about $1.34 billion.