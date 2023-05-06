The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) Have Dropped -0.15% YTD, What Will Happen Next

During the last session, The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR)’s traded shares were 3.12 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.50. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $129.52, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.71% or $3.42. The 52-week high for the PGR share is $149.87, that puts it down -15.71 from that peak though still a striking 17.43% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $106.95. The company’s market capitalization is $74.88B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.37 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.72 million shares over the past three months.

The Progressive Corporation (PGR) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.60. PGR has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 21 analysts who have looked at this stock. 10 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.24.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) trade information

The Progressive Corporation (PGR) registered a 2.71% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.71% in intraday trading to $129.52 this Friday, 05/05/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.04%, and it has moved by -11.55% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 11.81%. The short interest in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) is 3.76 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.24 day(s) to cover.

The Progressive Corporation (PGR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that The Progressive Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. The Progressive Corporation (PGR) shares have gone up 1.40% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 40.15% against 12.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 29.20% this quarter and then jump 198.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 19.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $14.69 billion as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $15.05 billion by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $12.42 billion and $13.02 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 18.30% and then jump by 15.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -14.20%. While earnings are projected to return -79.10% in 2023, the next five years will return 27.65% per annum.

PGR Dividends

The Progressive Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between July 31 and August 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for The Progressive Corporation is 0.40, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.31 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR)’s Major holders

The Progressive Corporation insiders own 0.31% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 86.88%, with the float percentage being 87.16%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,654 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 50.56 million shares (or 8.64% of all shares), a total value of $6.55 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 43.45 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.42% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $5.63 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of The Progressive Corporation (PGR) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 17.78 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.04 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.3 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 13.53 million, or about 2.31% of the stock, which is worth about $1.75 billion.