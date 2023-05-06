The Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) Stock Dropped -7.75% In A Single Month – Are There Any Hopes For A Gain?

During the last session, Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)’s traded shares were 5.54 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.06. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $33.22, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.10% or -$0.37. The 52-week high for the MTCH share is $87.46, that puts it down -163.28 from that peak though still a striking 0.57% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $33.03. The company’s market capitalization is $8.80B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.16 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.28 million shares over the past three months.

Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) trade information

Match Group Inc. (MTCH) registered a -1.10% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.10% in intraday trading to $33.22 this Friday, 05/05/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.97%, and it has moved by -7.75% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -60.40%. The short interest in Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) is 13.27 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.16 day(s) to cover.

Match Group Inc. (MTCH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Match Group Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Match Group Inc. (MTCH) shares have gone down -27.37% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 64.80% against 14.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 509.10% this quarter and then jump 25.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 5.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $813.04 million as predicted by 21 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 21 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $865.44 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $794.51 million and $794.19 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 2.30% and then jump by 9.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -3.80%. While earnings are projected to return 37.10% in 2023, the next five years will return 16.55% per annum.

MTCH Dividends

Match Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between July 31 and August 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)’s Major holders

Match Group Inc. insiders own 0.66% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 97.84%, with the float percentage being 98.48%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 932 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 33.86 million shares (or 12.12% of all shares), a total value of $1.4 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 30.9 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 11.06% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.28 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Match Group Inc. (MTCH) shares are Advisors Inner Circle Fund-Edgewood Growth Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Advisors Inner Circle Fund-Edgewood Growth Fd owns about 8.65 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.10 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $358.82 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 8.5 million, or about 3.04% of the stock, which is worth about $352.59 million.