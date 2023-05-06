The Future Belongs To American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE: AEO) For Risk-Tolerant Investors

During the last session, American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO)’s traded shares were 3.72 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.51. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $13.27, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.74% or $0.72. The 52-week high for the AEO share is $17.09, that puts it down -28.79 from that peak though still a striking 28.71% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.46. The company’s market capitalization is $2.61B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.82 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.67 million shares over the past three months.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. AEO has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.16.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO) trade information

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) registered a 5.74% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.74% in intraday trading to $13.27 this Friday, 05/05/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.90%, and it has moved by -3.42% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -16.33%. The short interest in American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO) is 14.65 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.84 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $15.36, which implies an increase of 13.61% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12.00 and $19.00 respectively. As a result, AEO is trading at a discount of -43.18% off the target high and 9.57% off the low.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that American Eagle Outfitters Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) shares have gone up 27.72% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 15.46% against 1.00. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 1.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.07 billion as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.22 billion by the end of Jul 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.06 billion and $1.2 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 1.10% and then jump by 1.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -10.60%. While earnings are projected to return -70.00% in 2023, the next five years will return 15.37% per annum.

AEO Dividends

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 24. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. is 0.40, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.01 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO)’s Major holders

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. insiders own 6.09% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 93.70%, with the float percentage being 99.78%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 407 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 32.73 million shares (or 16.58% of all shares), a total value of $434.28 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 28.11 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 14.24% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $373.03 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 13.21 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.76 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $175.3 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 11.96 million, or about 6.12% of the stock, which is worth about $158.73 million.