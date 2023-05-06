The Current Price For Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: BLCM): And Is It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM)’s traded shares were 1.98 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.56. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.40, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.29% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the BLCM share is $1.77, that puts it down -342.5 from that peak though still a striking 42.5% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.23. The company’s market capitalization is $4.34M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.63 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.11 million shares over the past three months.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) trade information

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BLCM) registered a 5.29% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.29% in intraday trading to $0.40 this Friday, 05/05/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 14.29%, and it has moved by 38.89% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -73.68%. The short interest in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) is 91000.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.48 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.00, which implies an increase of 92.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.00 and $5.00 respectively. As a result, BLCM is trading at a discount of -1150.0% off the target high and -1150.0% off the low.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BLCM) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -36.00% this quarter and then jump 30.80% in the quarter after that.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 51.10%. While earnings are projected to return 4.00% in 2023.

BLCM Dividends

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 10 and May 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM)’s Major holders

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 4.20% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 29.30%, with the float percentage being 30.59%. Ikarian Capital, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 36 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 0.45 million shares (or 4.95% of all shares), a total value of $0.32 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.33 million shares, is of Long Focus Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 3.62% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.24 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BLCM) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 92861.0 shares. This amounts to just over 1.03 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $66859.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 86517.0, or about 0.96% of the stock, which is worth about $62292.0.