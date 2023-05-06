The $33.10 Value Of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ: TCOM) Should Not Be Underestimated

During the last session, Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)’s traded shares were 2.97 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.53. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $33.10, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.49% or $0.16. The 52-week high for the TCOM share is $40.17, that puts it down -21.36 from that peak though still a striking 44.23% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $18.46. The company’s market capitalization is $22.45B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.37 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.58 million shares over the past three months.

Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. TCOM has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 37 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 8 suggest Overweight, and 25 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.26.

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) trade information

Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) registered a 0.49% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.49% in intraday trading to $33.10 this Friday, 05/05/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.79%, and it has moved by -9.91% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 40.25%. The short interest in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) is 16.03 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.76 day(s) to cover.

Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Trip.com Group Limited has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) shares have gone up 29.80% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 275.86% against 13.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 2,700.00% this quarter and then jump 750.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 71.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.16 billion as predicted by 14 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 12 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.16 billion by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $570.93 million and $502.89 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 102.80% and then jump by 130.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -8.70%. While earnings are projected to return 346.20% in 2023.

TCOM Dividends

Trip.com Group Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings between June 26 and June 30. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)’s Major holders

Trip.com Group Limited insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 53.42%, with the float percentage being 53.42%. Morgan Stanley is the largest shareholder of the company, while 568 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 30.38 million shares (or 4.44% of all shares), a total value of $1.04 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 27.97 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 4.09% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $962.0 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. Data provided on Jan 30, 2023 indicates that Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk owns about 7.39 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.08 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $271.81 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.02 million, or about 1.03% of the stock, which is worth about $257.97 million.