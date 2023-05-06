Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM) Fell -111.07%, Predicting What To Expect In The Near Future

During the last session, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)’s traded shares were 2.24 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.98. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $35.06, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.53% or -$2.45. The 52-week high for the TNDM share is $92.86, that puts it down -164.86 from that peak though still a striking 4.42% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $33.51. The company’s market capitalization is $2.15B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.53 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.27 million shares over the past three months.

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (TNDM) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. TNDM has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 17 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.36.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) trade information

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (TNDM) registered a -6.53% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.53% in intraday trading to $35.06 this Friday, 05/05/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -11.42%, and it has moved by -14.74% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -62.87%. The short interest in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) is 7.34 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.28 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $53.79, which implies an increase of 34.82% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $33.00 and $74.00 respectively. As a result, TNDM is trading at a discount of -111.07% off the target high and 5.88% off the low.

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (TNDM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (TNDM) shares have gone down -31.71% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -33.78% against 9.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -50.00% this quarter and then jump 84.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 10.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $206.49 million as predicted by 14 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 14 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $239.44 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $200.26 million and $207.7 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 3.10% and then jump by 15.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 41.70%. While earnings are projected to return -709.60% in 2023.

TNDM Dividends

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 01 and August 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)’s Major holders

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. insiders own 0.54% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 104.88%, with the float percentage being 105.45%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 422 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 9.64 million shares (or 14.92% of all shares), a total value of $338.05 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.35 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 9.82% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $222.51 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (TNDM) shares are Smallcap World Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Medical Technology & Devices Port. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 2.91 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.51 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $102.19 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.18 million, or about 3.37% of the stock, which is worth about $76.43 million.