PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PCT) Rose 38.76% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD Numbers Rose 7.25% – Here Are Some Things To Keep In Mind

During the last session, PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT)’s traded shares were 2.05 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.25, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.41% or $0.5. The 52-week high for the PCT share is $10.95, that puts it down -51.03 from that peak though still a striking 38.76% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.44. The company’s market capitalization is $1.10B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.91 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.04 million shares over the past three months.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT) trade information

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT) registered a 7.41% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.41% in intraday trading to $7.25 this Friday, 05/05/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 10.35%, and it has moved by 16.19% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -13.48%. The short interest in PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT) is 22.36 million shares and it means that shorts have 9.13 day(s) to cover.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that PureCycle Technologies Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT) shares have gone down -9.94% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 29.82% against 17.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 53.30% this quarter and then jump 31.60% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return 27.80% in 2023.

PCT Dividends

PureCycle Technologies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT)’s Major holders

PureCycle Technologies Inc. insiders own 24.86% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 60.77%, with the float percentage being 80.88%. Sylebra Capital Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 228 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 29.19 million shares (or 17.84% of all shares), a total value of $211.65 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.34 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 6.32% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $74.99 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 3.19 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.95 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $23.1 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.74 million, or about 1.67% of the stock, which is worth about $19.85 million.