One More Stock Investors Ought To Pay Attention To Is Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA)

During the last session, Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA)’s traded shares were 5.41 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $16.30, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.71% or $0.43. The 52-week high for the STLA share is $18.97, that puts it down -16.38 from that peak though still a striking 30.25% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $11.37. The company’s market capitalization is $51.19B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.82 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.62 million shares over the past three months.

Stellantis N.V. (STLA) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. STLA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 25 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 19 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA) trade information

Stellantis N.V. (STLA) registered a 2.71% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.71% in intraday trading to $16.30 this Friday, 05/05/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.98%, and it has moved by -7.28% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 15.52%. The short interest in Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA) is 18.66 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.91 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $23.59, which implies an increase of 30.9% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $17.91 and $37.10 respectively. As a result, STLA is trading at a discount of -127.61% off the target high and -9.88% off the low.

Stellantis N.V. (STLA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Stellantis N.V. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Stellantis N.V. (STLA) shares have gone up 21.91% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -14.82% against 1.10.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 40.74%.

STLA Dividends

Stellantis N.V. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in June. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA)’s Major holders

Stellantis N.V. insiders own 24.11% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 49.36%, with the float percentage being 65.04%. Bpifrance SA is the largest shareholder of the company, while 938 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 192.7 million shares (or 6.00% of all shares), a total value of $2.74 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 123.88 million shares, is of Amundi’s that is approximately 3.85% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.76 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Stellantis N.V. (STLA) shares are Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund owns about 27.96 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.87 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $397.02 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 26.73 million, or about 0.83% of the stock, which is worth about $420.14 million.