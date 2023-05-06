Now Is A Good Time To Buy ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: ON)

During the last session, ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)’s traded shares were 7.09 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.75. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $81.22, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.36% or $3.39. The 52-week high for the ON share is $87.55, that puts it down -7.79 from that peak though still a striking 44.89% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $44.76. The company’s market capitalization is $34.09B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 7.99 million shares, and the average trade volume was 7.16 million shares over the past three months.

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) trade information

ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) registered a 4.36% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.36% in intraday trading to $81.22 this Friday, 05/05/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 12.87%, and it has moved by 6.11% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 37.85%. The short interest in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) is 25.64 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.37 day(s) to cover.

ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that ON Semiconductor Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) shares have gone up 35.12% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -9.38% against -2.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -10.40% this quarter and then drop -17.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -2.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.02 billion as predicted by 24 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 24 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.06 billion by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.08 billion and $2.12 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -3.10% and then drop by -2.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 38.20%. While earnings are projected to return 86.80% in 2023, the next five years will return 17.47% per annum.

ON Dividends

ON Semiconductor Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between July 31 and August 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)’s Major holders

ON Semiconductor Corporation insiders own 0.27% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 102.19%, with the float percentage being 102.47%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,217 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 50.79 million shares (or 11.77% of all shares), a total value of $4.13 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 49.94 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 11.57% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $4.06 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 13.14 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.04 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.07 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 10.13 million, or about 2.35% of the stock, which is worth about $822.44 million.