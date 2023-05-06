Now Is A Good Time To Buy Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: GTEC)

During the last session, Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:GTEC)’s traded shares were 1.38 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.52. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.20, reflecting an intraday loss of -11.76% or -$0.16. The 52-week high for the GTEC share is $4.79, that puts it down -299.17 from that peak though still a striking -7.5% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.29. The company’s market capitalization is $15.12M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 60790.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 33.43K shares over the past three months.

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (GTEC) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. GTEC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.02.

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:GTEC) trade information

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (GTEC) registered a -11.76% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -11.76% in intraday trading to $1.20 this Friday, 05/05/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -17.81%, and it has moved by -22.58% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -68.75%. The short interest in Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:GTEC) is 16550.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.62 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.50, which implies an increase of 87.37% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.00 and $13.00 respectively. As a result, GTEC is trading at a discount of -983.33% off the target high and -400.0% off the low.

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (GTEC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (GTEC) shares have gone down -46.43% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -66.67% against 6.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -112.50% this quarter and then drop -76.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 15.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $20.55 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $24.67 million by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $29.31 million and $20.6 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -29.90% and then jump by 19.70% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -48.20% in 2023.

GTEC Dividends

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 15 and May 19. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:GTEC)’s Major holders

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation insiders own 52.89% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 9.74%, with the float percentage being 20.67%. Armistice Capital, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 9 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 1.07 million shares (or 8.25% of all shares), a total value of $2.33 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.15 million shares, is of Wells Fargo & Company’s that is approximately 1.19% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.34 million.

Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 5467.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.04 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $11863.0 market value.