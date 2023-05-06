NerdWallet Inc. (NASDAQ: NRDS) At $9.02 Is Worth A Gamble

During the last session, NerdWallet Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS)’s traded shares were 1.19 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.02, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.44% or -$0.04. The 52-week high for the NRDS share is $21.74, that puts it down -141.02 from that peak though still a striking 21.62% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.07. The company’s market capitalization is $668.92M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.95 million shares, and the average trade volume was 814.14K shares over the past three months.

NerdWallet Inc. (NRDS) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.60. NRDS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.03.

NerdWallet Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) trade information

NerdWallet Inc. (NRDS) registered a -0.44% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.44% in intraday trading to $9.02 this Friday, 05/05/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -33.53%, and it has moved by -38.09% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -12.00%. The short interest in NerdWallet Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) is 4.31 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.24 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $17.29, which implies an increase of 47.83% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12.00 and $22.00 respectively. As a result, NRDS is trading at a discount of -143.9% off the target high and -33.04% off the low.

NerdWallet Inc. (NRDS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that NerdWallet Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. NerdWallet Inc. (NRDS) shares have gone down -9.07% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 142.86% against 1.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 78.60% this quarter and then drop -400.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 12.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $137.67 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $147.2 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $125.2 million and $135.29 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 10.00% and then jump by 8.80% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 77.30% in 2023.

NRDS Dividends

NerdWallet Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 02 and August 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

NerdWallet Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS)’s Major holders

NerdWallet Inc. insiders own 2.76% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 55.89%, with the float percentage being 57.48%. Innovius Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 118 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 5.21 million shares (or 11.57% of all shares), a total value of $50.01 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.65 million shares, is of Institutional Venture Management XIV, LLC’s that is approximately 8.12% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $35.08 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of NerdWallet Inc. (NRDS) shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios-IT Services and Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that Fidelity Select Portfolios-IT Services owns about 1.27 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.82 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $26.2 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.23 million, or about 2.72% of the stock, which is worth about $11.77 million.