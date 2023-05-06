Myriad Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN) Have Jumped 32.94% YTD, What Will Happen Next

During the last session, Myriad Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)’s traded shares were 1.07 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.85. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $19.29, reflecting an intraday loss of -8.53% or -$1.8. The 52-week high for the MYGN share is $28.18, that puts it down -46.09 from that peak though still a striking 27.84% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $13.92. The company’s market capitalization is $1.57B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.5 million shares, and the average trade volume was 610.29K shares over the past three months.

Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN) received a consensus recommendation of an Underweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.30. MYGN has a Sell rating from 3 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.08.

Myriad Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) trade information

Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN) registered a -8.53% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -8.53% in intraday trading to $19.29 this Friday, 05/05/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.39%, and it has moved by -17.07% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -11.72%. The short interest in Myriad Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) is 3.74 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $21.89, which implies an increase of 11.88% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $13.00 and $30.00 respectively. As a result, MYGN is trading at a discount of -55.52% off the target high and 32.61% off the low.

Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Myriad Genetics Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN) shares have gone up 18.34% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -13.33% against 10.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -300.00% this quarter and then jump 63.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 9.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $188.3 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $180.73 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $179.3 million and $170.1 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 5.00% and then jump by 6.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -24.50%. While earnings are projected to return -342.40% in 2023, the next five years will return -8.20% per annum.

MYGN Dividends

Myriad Genetics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 02 and August 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Myriad Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)’s Major holders

Myriad Genetics Inc. insiders own 2.10% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 102.49%, with the float percentage being 104.69%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 293 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 14.36 million shares (or 17.60% of all shares), a total value of $208.31 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.31 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 11.42% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $135.11 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 6.12 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.51 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $115.87 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.69 million, or about 4.53% of the stock, which is worth about $72.83 million.