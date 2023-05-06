Is Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE: ZETA) Still A Buy After sinking -14.11% Last Week?

During the last session, Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA)’s traded shares were 2.82 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.34, reflecting an intraday loss of -9.15% or -$0.84. The 52-week high for the ZETA share is $11.28, that puts it down -35.25 from that peak though still a striking 50.96% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.09. The company’s market capitalization is $1.76B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.17 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.12 million shares over the past three months.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. ZETA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.05.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA) trade information

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA) registered a -9.15% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -9.15% in intraday trading to $8.34 this Friday, 05/05/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -14.11%, and it has moved by -15.93% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -19.81%. The short interest in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA) is 9.43 million shares and it means that shorts have 10.03 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $13.40, which implies an increase of 37.76% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.00 and $21.00 respectively. As a result, ZETA is trading at a discount of -151.8% off the target high and -19.9% off the low.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA) shares have gone up 3.47% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 128.57% against 17.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 266.70% this quarter and then jump 60.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 17.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $160.68 million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $176.38 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $137.3 million and $152.25 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 17.00% and then jump by 15.80% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 31.90% in 2023, the next five years will return 35.60% per annum.

ZETA Dividends

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA)’s Major holders

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. insiders own 8.28% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 53.70%, with the float percentage being 58.55%. GPI Capital, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 203 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 16.24 million shares (or 9.26% of all shares), a total value of $132.66 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 12.8 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 7.30% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $104.54 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 4.02 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.29 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $32.82 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.37 million, or about 1.92% of the stock, which is worth about $27.49 million.