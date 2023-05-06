Is Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SDIG) Hit More of the Losses Given A -294.79% Dip From High?

During the last session, Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG)’s traded shares were 1.02 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.96, reflecting an intraday gain of 9.74% or $0.08. The 52-week high for the SDIG share is $3.79, that puts it down -294.79 from that peak though still a striking 58.33% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.40. The company’s market capitalization is $40.64M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.5 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.84 million shares over the past three months.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (SDIG) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. SDIG has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.14.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) trade information

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (SDIG) registered a 9.74% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.74% in intraday trading to $0.96 this Friday, 05/05/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.06%, and it has moved by 43.64% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -74.14%. The short interest in Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) is 1.63 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.1 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.75, which implies an increase of 45.14% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.00 and $2.25 respectively. As a result, SDIG is trading at a discount of -134.38% off the target high and -4.17% off the low.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (SDIG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (SDIG) shares have gone up 4.29% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 90.43% against 17.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 78.80% this quarter and then jump 89.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -7.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $21.26 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $23.29 million by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $28.7 million and $29.18 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -25.90% and then drop by -20.20% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -516.40% in 2023.

SDIG Dividends

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG)’s Major holders

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. insiders own 29.01% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 22.91%, with the float percentage being 32.27%. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 57 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 3.02 million shares (or 7.36% of all shares), a total value of $1.45 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.27 million shares, is of Armistice Capital, LLC’s that is approximately 5.54% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.09 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (SDIG) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.4 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.97 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.19 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.2 million, or about 0.48% of the stock, which is worth about $95373.0.