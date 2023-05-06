Is Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) Still A Loss Stock Despite Being Up 50.70% YTD?

During the last session, Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)’s traded shares were 3.01 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.70. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $78.41, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.17% or $2.41. The 52-week high for the SE share is $93.70, that puts it down -19.5 from that peak though still a striking 48.13% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $40.67. The company’s market capitalization is $43.60B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.44 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.76 million shares over the past three months.

Sea Limited (SE) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. SE has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 34 analysts who have looked at this stock. 9 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 20 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.39.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) trade information

Sea Limited (SE) registered a 3.17% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.17% in intraday trading to $78.41 this Friday, 05/05/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.94%, and it has moved by -8.51% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -13.04%. The short interest in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) is 21.97 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.53 day(s) to cover.

Sea Limited (SE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Sea Limited has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Sea Limited (SE) shares have gone up 65.88% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 329.46% against 15.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 137.50% this quarter and then jump 124.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 7.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.06 billion as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.18 billion by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.9 billion and $2.94 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 5.60% and then jump by 8.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -12.10%. While earnings are projected to return 23.00% in 2023.

SE Dividends

Sea Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 16. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)’s Major holders

Sea Limited insiders own 11.27% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 63.79%, with the float percentage being 71.89%.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sea Limited (SE) shares are Capital Research Global Investors and Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Capital Research Global Investors owns about 40.85 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.87 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.13 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 21.46 million, or about 4.13% of the stock, which is worth about $1.12 billion.