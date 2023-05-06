Is GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GDRX) Hit More of the Losses Given A -204.35% Dip From High?

During the last session, GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)’s traded shares were 1.12 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.60, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.02% or $0.22. The 52-week high for the GDRX share is $14.00, that puts it down -204.35 from that peak though still a striking 16.96% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.82. The company’s market capitalization is $1.83B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.6 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.62 million shares over the past three months.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.60. GDRX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 22 analysts who have looked at this stock. 17 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.06.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) trade information

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) registered a 5.02% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.02% in intraday trading to $4.60 this Friday, 05/05/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.50%, and it has moved by -20.55% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -68.06%. The short interest in GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) is 6.71 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.45 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.89, which implies an increase of 33.24% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.00 and $9.00 respectively. As a result, GDRX is trading at a discount of -95.65% off the target high and -30.43% off the low.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that GoodRx Holdings Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) shares have gone down -8.00% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -13.33% against 4.40. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 2.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $182.08 million as predicted by 17 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 17 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $191.68 million by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $203.33 million and $191.8 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -10.50% and then drop by -0.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -25.10%. While earnings are projected to return -29.10% in 2023, the next five years will return -0.01% per annum.

GDRX Dividends

GoodRx Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)’s Major holders

GoodRx Holdings Inc. insiders own 6.15% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 63.89%, with the float percentage being 68.09%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 218 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 7.83 million shares (or 9.34% of all shares), a total value of $36.48 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.32 million shares, is of Millennium Management Llc’s that is approximately 6.34% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $24.78 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.33 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.78 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $10.87 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.81 million, or about 2.15% of the stock, which is worth about $8.41 million.