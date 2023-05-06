Is Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE: AQN) Hit More of the Losses Given A -68.18% Dip From High?

During the last session, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)’s traded shares were 3.32 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.27. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.83, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.38% or $0.12. The 52-week high for the AQN share is $14.85, that puts it down -68.18 from that peak though still a striking 27.41% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.41. The company’s market capitalization is $8.06B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.81 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.61 million shares over the past three months.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) trade information

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) registered a 1.38% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.38% in intraday trading to $8.83 this Friday, 05/05/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.64%, and it has moved by 3.52% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -37.20%. The short interest in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) is 28.05 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.66 day(s) to cover.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.20, which implies an increase of 4.02% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.00 and $10.50 respectively. As a result, AQN is trading at a discount of -18.91% off the target high and 20.72% off the low.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) shares have gone down -18.54% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -15.94% against 1.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -23.80% this quarter and then drop -18.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 3.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $753.18 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $645.08 million by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $735.7 million and $624.3 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 2.40% and then jump by 3.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -22.80%. While earnings are projected to return -180.00% in 2023, the next five years will return 3.90% per annum.

AQN Dividends

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is 0.59, with the dividend yield indicating at 6.65 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)’s Major holders

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. insiders own 0.07% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 48.32%, with the float percentage being 48.35%. Bank of Montreal/Can/ is the largest shareholder of the company, while 469 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 38.14 million shares (or 5.54% of all shares), a total value of $248.69 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 28.11 million shares, is of Toronto Dominion Bank’s that is approximately 4.08% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $183.29 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Intl Div Achievers. Data provided on Jan 30, 2023 indicates that Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx owns about 8.92 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.29 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $65.08 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.26 million, or about 0.76% of the stock, which is worth about $44.19 million.