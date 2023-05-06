Is Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ: AKAN) Still A Buy After plugging 0.98% Last Week?

During the last session, Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN)’s traded shares were 1.0 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.03, reflecting an intraday loss of -9.65% or -$0.11. The 52-week high for the AKAN share is $108.20, that puts it down -10404.85 from that peak though still a striking 21.36% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.81. The company’s market capitalization is $3.65M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.86 million shares, and the average trade volume was 885.15K shares over the past three months.

Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN) trade information

Akanda Corp. (AKAN) registered a -9.65% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -9.65% in intraday trading to $1.03 this Friday, 05/05/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.98%, and it has moved by 17.37% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -98.80%. The short interest in Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN) is 64400.00000000001 shares and it means that shorts have 0.25 day(s) to cover.

AKAN Dividends

Akanda Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in June. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN)’s Major holders

Akanda Corp. insiders own 65.94% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.57%, with the float percentage being 4.60%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 7 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 35472.0 shares (or 0.10% of all shares), a total value of $52853.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6281.0 shares, is of UBS Group AG’s that is approximately 0.02% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $9358.0.