Is Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ATSG) Worth Much? What Should Investors Do?

During the last session, Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)’s traded shares were 3.69 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.77. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $14.93, reflecting an intraday loss of -24.82% or -$4.93. The 52-week high for the ATSG share is $34.00, that puts it down -127.73 from that peak though still a striking -27.73% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $19.07. The company’s market capitalization is $1.04B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.38 million shares, and the average trade volume was 509.43K shares over the past three months.

Air Transport Services Group Inc. (ATSG) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. ATSG has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.49.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) trade information

Air Transport Services Group Inc. (ATSG) registered a -24.82% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -24.82% in intraday trading to $14.93 this Friday, 05/05/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -26.49%, and it has moved by -26.99% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -53.33%. The short interest in Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) is 1.57 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $26.83, which implies an increase of 44.35% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $17.00 and $36.00 respectively. As a result, ATSG is trading at a discount of -141.13% off the target high and -13.86% off the low.

Air Transport Services Group Inc. (ATSG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Air Transport Services Group Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Air Transport Services Group Inc. (ATSG) shares have gone down -46.83% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at -14.91% against -21.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -16.90% this quarter and then drop -16.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 6.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $548.21 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $554.65 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $509.67 million and $521.37 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 7.60% and then jump by 6.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 40.80%. While earnings are projected to return -24.90% in 2023, the next five years will return 0.50% per annum.

ATSG Dividends

Air Transport Services Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in June. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)’s Major holders

Air Transport Services Group Inc. insiders own 2.18% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 97.43%, with the float percentage being 99.61%. Amazon.com, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 263 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 13.92 million shares (or 19.48% of all shares), a total value of $289.92 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.48 million shares, is of River Road Asset Management, LLC’s that is approximately 11.86% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $176.54 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Air Transport Services Group Inc. (ATSG) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.22 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.11 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $57.68 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.87 million, or about 2.62% of the stock, which is worth about $48.68 million.