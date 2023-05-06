Investing In Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (AMEX: DXF) Does Not Require High Risk Tolerance

During the last session, Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (AMEX:DXF)’s traded shares were 2.87 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.26, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.80% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the DXF share is $0.90, that puts it down -246.15 from that peak though still a striking 88.46% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.03. The company’s market capitalization is $5.47M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 16.74 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.25 million shares over the past three months.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (AMEX:DXF) trade information

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) registered a 3.80% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.80% in intraday trading to $0.26 this Friday, 05/05/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -29.17%, and it has moved by 71.80% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -53.48%. The short interest in Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (AMEX:DXF) is 47170.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.05 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $24.84, which implies an increase of 98.95% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $24.84 and $24.84 respectively. As a result, DXF is trading at a discount of -9453.85% off the target high and -9453.85% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -29.24%.

DXF Dividends

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 16. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (AMEX:DXF)’s Major holders

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited insiders own 49.39% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.09%, with the float percentage being 2.16%. Two Sigma Securities, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 4 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 84866.0 shares (or 0.41% of all shares), a total value of $15903.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 60623.0 shares, is of UBS Group AG’s that is approximately 0.29% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $11360.0.