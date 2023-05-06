If All Goes Well, Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: ROIV) Could Shrink By -120.42% Or More

During the last session, Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)’s traded shares were 2.08 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.62, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.62% or $0.22. The 52-week high for the ROIV share is $10.00, that puts it down -16.01 from that peak though still a striking 70.77% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.52. The company’s market capitalization is $6.45B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.34 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.90 million shares over the past three months.

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) trade information

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV) registered a 2.62% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.62% in intraday trading to $8.62 this Friday, 05/05/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.82%, and it has moved by 21.24% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 117.68%. The short interest in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) is 14.62 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.1 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $13.63, which implies an increase of 36.76% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.00 and $19.00 respectively. As a result, ROIV is trading at a discount of -120.42% off the target high and -16.01% off the low.

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Roivant Sciences Ltd. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV) shares have gone up 68.69% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -41.27% against 10.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 5.10% this quarter and then jump 25.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -6.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $20.45 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $22.06 million by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $9.22 million and $4.32 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 121.70% and then jump by 410.80% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -6.80% in 2023.

ROIV Dividends

Roivant Sciences Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between June 26 and June 30. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)’s Major holders

Roivant Sciences Ltd. insiders own 34.87% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 53.39%, with the float percentage being 81.98%. QVT Financial LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 162 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 122.54 million shares (or 16.16% of all shares), a total value of $979.11 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 95.03 million shares, is of SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD’s that is approximately 12.53% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $759.3 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV) shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that Fidelity Growth Company Fund owns about 8.68 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.14 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $70.25 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.58 million, or about 0.87% of the stock, which is worth about $53.25 million.