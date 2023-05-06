For Risk-Tolerant Investors, MiMedx Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MDXG) Stands Out As A Strong Investment Choice

During the last session, MiMedx Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)’s traded shares were 1.25 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.54. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.74, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.80% or $0.21. The 52-week high for the MDXG share is $5.55, that puts it up 3.31 from that peak though still a striking 57.67% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.43. The company’s market capitalization is $624.05M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.84 million shares, and the average trade volume was 571.71K shares over the past three months.

MiMedx Group Inc. (MDXG) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. MDXG has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.02.

MiMedx Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) trade information

MiMedx Group Inc. (MDXG) registered a 3.80% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.80% in intraday trading to $5.74 this Friday, 05/05/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 49.87%, and it has moved by 75.54% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 30.75%. The short interest in MiMedx Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) is 3.23 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.6 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $10.63, which implies an increase of 46.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.00 and $16.00 respectively. As a result, MDXG is trading at a discount of -178.75% off the target high and -21.95% off the low.

MiMedx Group Inc. (MDXG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that MiMedx Group Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. MiMedx Group Inc. (MDXG) shares have gone up 107.97% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 75.76% against 10.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 81.80% this quarter and then jump 77.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 13.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $73.98 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $75.84 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $66.88 million and $67.69 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 10.60% and then jump by 12.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -22.10%. While earnings are projected to return -118.90% in 2023, the next five years will return 15.00% per annum.

MDXG Dividends

MiMedx Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between July 31 and August 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

MiMedx Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)’s Major holders

MiMedx Group Inc. insiders own 4.82% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 65.29%, with the float percentage being 68.60%. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 202 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 23.42 million shares (or 21.23% of all shares), a total value of $65.1 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.78 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.06% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $21.63 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of MiMedx Group Inc. (MDXG) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 3.36 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.05 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $9.35 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.51 million, or about 2.27% of the stock, which is worth about $12.06 million.