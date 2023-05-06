E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) Investing Potential Is $0.28

During the last session, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH)’s traded shares were 1.13 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.28, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.64% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the EJH share is $110.38, that puts it down -39321.43 from that peak though still a striking 10.71% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.25. The company’s market capitalization is $6.72M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.09 million shares, and the average trade volume was 970.01K shares over the past three months.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) trade information

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) registered a -6.64% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.64% in intraday trading to $0.28 this Friday, 05/05/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -13.85%, and it has moved by -70.46% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -99.74%. The short interest in E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) is 0.37 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.47 day(s) to cover.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -21.20%. While earnings are projected to return -166.00% in 2023.

EJH Dividends

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH)’s Major holders

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited insiders own 0.49% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.10%, with the float percentage being 0.10%. Virtu Financial LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 4 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 29263.0 shares (or 0.05% of all shares), a total value of $28297.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6748.0 shares, is of Acadian Asset Management. LLC’s that is approximately 0.01% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $29009.0.