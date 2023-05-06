Does Sprout Social Inc. (NASDAQ: SPT) Still Look Attractive After A -19.85% Selloff Last Week?

During the last session, Sprout Social Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)’s traded shares were 2.31 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.90. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $39.48, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.45% or $0.95. The 52-week high for the SPT share is $74.07, that puts it down -87.61 from that peak though still a striking 6.28% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $37.00. The company’s market capitalization is $2.22B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.71 million shares, and the average trade volume was 844.42K shares over the past three months.

Sprout Social Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) trade information

Sprout Social Inc. (SPT) registered a 2.45% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.45% in intraday trading to $39.48 this Friday, 05/05/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -19.85%, and it has moved by -26.36% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -32.18%. The short interest in Sprout Social Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) is 6.73 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.97 day(s) to cover.

Sprout Social Inc. (SPT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Sprout Social Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Sprout Social Inc. (SPT) shares have gone down -16.05% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 160.00% against 9.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 50.00% this quarter and then jump 150.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 30.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $78.78 million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $85.38 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $61.43 million and $65.31 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 28.20% and then jump by 30.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -10.40%. While earnings are projected to return -72.30% in 2023.

SPT Dividends

Sprout Social Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between July 31 and August 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Sprout Social Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)’s Major holders

Sprout Social Inc. insiders own 1.75% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 106.61%, with the float percentage being 108.50%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 354 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 4.67 million shares (or 9.72% of all shares), a total value of $263.43 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.89 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 8.11% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $219.72 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sprout Social Inc. (SPT) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.44 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.00 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $81.21 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.22 million, or about 2.54% of the stock, which is worth about $68.75 million.