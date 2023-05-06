Do You Still Have A Reason To Buy Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG) After A 13.64% Jump In The Last Week?

During the last session, Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)’s traded shares were 8.55 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.97. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $76.57, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.55% or $1.17. The 52-week high for the DDOG share is $124.43, that puts it down -62.5 from that peak though still a striking 19.89% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $61.34. The company’s market capitalization is $25.68B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.81 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.37 million shares over the past three months.

Datadog Inc. (DDOG) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. DDOG has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 37 analysts who have looked at this stock. 9 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 7 suggest Overweight, and 21 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.27.

Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) trade information

Datadog Inc. (DDOG) registered a 1.55% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.55% in intraday trading to $76.57 this Friday, 05/05/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 13.64%, and it has moved by 15.82% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -35.66%. The short interest in Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) is 11.69 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.39 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $98.03, which implies an increase of 21.89% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $70.00 and $127.00 respectively. As a result, DDOG is trading at a discount of -65.86% off the target high and 8.58% off the low.

Datadog Inc. (DDOG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Datadog Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Datadog Inc. (DDOG) shares have gone up 2.81% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 9.18% against 15.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 12.50% this quarter and then jump 21.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 24.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $500.29 million as predicted by 30 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 30 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $535.65 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $406.14 million and $414.26 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 23.20% and then jump by 29.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 110.36%. While earnings are projected to return -136.90% in 2023, the next five years will return 33.74% per annum.

DDOG Dividends

Datadog Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 02 and August 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)’s Major holders

Datadog Inc. insiders own 7.78% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 80.48%, with the float percentage being 87.27%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 966 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 24.57 million shares (or 8.29% of all shares), a total value of $1.81 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 16.94 million shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 5.72% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.25 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Datadog Inc. (DDOG) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 7.99 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.70 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $586.98 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.12 million, or about 2.07% of the stock, which is worth about $450.1 million.