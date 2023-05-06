Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNX) Is Increase 10.04%, So Here’s What We Can Expect On The Upswing

During the last session, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)’s traded shares were 1.56 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.93. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $22.35, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.59% or $0.98. The 52-week high for the CRNX share is $22.85, that puts it down -2.24 from that peak though still a striking 31.86% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $15.23. The company’s market capitalization is $1.15B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.47 million shares, and the average trade volume was 404.21K shares over the past three months.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRNX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. CRNX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.82.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) trade information

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRNX) registered a 4.59% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.59% in intraday trading to $22.35 this Friday, 05/05/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 14.38%, and it has moved by 40.13% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 10.04%. The short interest in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) is 4.29 million shares and it means that shorts have 10.63 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $45.60, which implies an increase of 50.99% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $35.00 and $57.00 respectively. As a result, CRNX is trading at a discount of -155.03% off the target high and -56.6% off the low.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRNX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRNX) shares have gone up 24.10% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -7.30% against 12.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -12.30% this quarter and then drop -6.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -50.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $300k as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $340k by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $3.13 million and $439k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -90.40% and then drop by -22.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -49.90%. While earnings are projected to return -12.60% in 2023.

CRNX Dividends

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)’s Major holders

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 2.91% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 106.22%, with the float percentage being 109.40%. Driehaus Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 196 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 5.62 million shares (or 10.43% of all shares), a total value of $102.93 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.04 million shares, is of Perceptive Advisors Llc’s that is approximately 7.49% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $73.92 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRNX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.35 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.51 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $24.73 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.16 million, or about 2.15% of the stock, which is worth about $22.77 million.