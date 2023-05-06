Comstock Inc. (AMEX: LODE) Is Up 97.52% In A Month. Could There Be Any Hope That It Will Rise Soon?

During the last session, Comstock Inc. (AMEX:LODE)’s traded shares were 1.08 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.92. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.63, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.02% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the LODE share is $1.08, that puts it down -71.43 from that peak though still a striking 61.9% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.24. The company’s market capitalization is $62.15M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.77 million shares, and the average trade volume was 959.59K shares over the past three months.

Comstock Inc. (AMEX:LODE) trade information

Comstock Inc. (LODE) registered a 5.02% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.02% in intraday trading to $0.63 this Friday, 05/05/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 23.55%, and it has moved by 97.52% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -39.99%. The short interest in Comstock Inc. (AMEX:LODE) is 0.93 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.31 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.25, which implies an increase of 85.18% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.25 and $4.25 respectively. As a result, LODE is trading at a discount of -574.6% off the target high and -574.6% off the low.

Comstock Inc. (LODE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Comstock Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Comstock Inc. (LODE) shares have gone up 57.88% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 102.17% against 22.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 90.00% this quarter and then jump 114.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 25,355.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $30k as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $14.93 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $53k and $39k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -43.40% and then jump by 38,182.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 13.70%. While earnings are projected to return -26.60% in 2023.

LODE Dividends

Comstock Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 03. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Comstock Inc. (AMEX:LODE)’s Major holders

Comstock Inc. insiders own 10.20% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 4.02%, with the float percentage being 4.48%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 42 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 1.68 million shares (or 1.63% of all shares), a total value of $0.46 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.55 million shares, is of Geode Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.53% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.15 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Comstock Inc. (LODE) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.07 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.04 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.3 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.6 million, or about 0.58% of the stock, which is worth about $0.16 million.