Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ: CIDM) Drops -139.39% From Highs, Now What?

During the last session, Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM)’s traded shares were 2.94 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.06. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.33, reflecting an intraday loss of -10.83% or -$0.04. The 52-week high for the CIDM share is $0.79, that puts it down -139.39 from that peak though still a striking -12.12% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.37. The company’s market capitalization is $58.91M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.65 million shares, and the average trade volume was 719.20K shares over the past three months.

Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) trade information

Cinedigm Corp. (CIDM) registered a -10.83% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -10.83% in intraday trading to $0.33 this Friday, 05/05/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -15.69%, and it has moved by -19.88% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -56.58%. The short interest in Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) is 4.17 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.72 day(s) to cover.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Cinedigm Corp. (CIDM) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 200.00% this quarter and then jump 100.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 30.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $17.83 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $13.51 million by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $16.85 million and $13.59 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 5.80% and then drop by -0.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 14.90%. While earnings are projected to return 102.10% in 2023, the next five years will return 10.00% per annum.

CIDM Dividends

Cinedigm Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between June 26 and June 30. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM)’s Major holders

Cinedigm Corp. insiders own 13.75% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 7.32%, with the float percentage being 8.48%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 43 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 6.97 million shares (or 3.89% of all shares), a total value of $2.7 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.04 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 1.14% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.79 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cinedigm Corp. (CIDM) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 4.81 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.68 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.86 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.89 million, or about 1.05% of the stock, which is worth about $0.73 million.