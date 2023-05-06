CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: CX) On Friday – Up 51.59 Percent From Lows, What To Expect Going Ahead?

During the last session, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)’s traded shares were 7.45 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.41. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.61, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.09% or $0.26. The 52-week high for the CX share is $6.73, that puts it down -1.82 from that peak though still a striking 51.59% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.20. The company’s market capitalization is $9.84B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 8.51 million shares, and the average trade volume was 7.23 million shares over the past three months.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) trade information

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) registered a 4.09% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.09% in intraday trading to $6.61 this Friday, 05/05/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 10.17%, and it has moved by 25.90% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 44.32%. The short interest in CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) is 10.82 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.66 day(s) to cover.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) shares have gone up 78.17% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 88.89% against 13.50. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 6.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.33 billion as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.31 billion by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $4.08 billion and $4.04 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 6.20% and then jump by 6.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -45.10%. While earnings are projected to return -32.50% in 2023, the next five years will return 13.60% per annum.

CX Dividends

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in June. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)’s Major holders

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 29.16%, with the float percentage being 29.16%. Baillie Gifford and Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 309 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 80.54 million shares (or 5.32% of all shares), a total value of $326.19 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 73.71 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 4.87% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $298.54 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) shares are Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund and New World Fund, Inc. Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund owns about 43.44 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.87 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $216.31 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 19.15 million, or about 1.27% of the stock, which is worth about $105.92 million.