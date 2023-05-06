Can DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO) Still Be Considered A Loss When It’s Down -11.24% YTD?

During the last session, DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)’s traded shares were 3.09 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $13.82, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.37% or $0.32. The 52-week high for the DLO share is $33.63, that puts it down -143.34 from that peak though still a striking 34.66% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.03. The company’s market capitalization is $3.98B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.04 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.54 million shares over the past three months.

DLocal Limited (DLO) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.80. DLO has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.11.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) trade information

DLocal Limited (DLO) registered a 2.37% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.37% in intraday trading to $13.82 this Friday, 05/05/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.29%, and it has moved by 10.65% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -43.64%. The short interest in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) is 8.77 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.91 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $18.20, which implies an increase of 24.07% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $14.00 and $25.00 respectively. As a result, DLO is trading at a discount of -80.9% off the target high and -1.3% off the low.

DLocal Limited (DLO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that DLocal Limited has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. DLocal Limited (DLO) shares have gone down -36.58% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 45.95% against 13.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 37.50% this quarter and then jump 30.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 49.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $132.88 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $144.8 million by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $87.45 million and $101.18 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 51.90% and then jump by 43.10% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 37.70% in 2023, the next five years will return 26.50% per annum.

DLO Dividends

DLocal Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)’s Major holders

DLocal Limited insiders own 11.13% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 88.11%, with the float percentage being 99.15%. General Atlantic, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 165 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 57.66 million shares (or 19.47% of all shares), a total value of $897.78 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 16.05 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 5.42% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $249.89 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of DLocal Limited (DLO) shares are Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Gilead Fund and Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Gilead Fund owns about 5.76 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.94 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $89.66 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.1 million, or about 1.72% of the stock, which is worth about $76.16 million.