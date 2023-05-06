Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ): Is It Possible To Be Up 21.57% YTD And Still Lose Money

During the last session, Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ)’s traded shares were 2.79 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.94. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $27.56, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.57% or $0.95. The 52-week high for the CCJ share is $31.29, that puts it down -13.53 from that peak though still a striking 27.39% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $20.01. The company’s market capitalization is $11.53B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.15 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.10 million shares over the past three months.

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) trade information

Cameco Corporation (CCJ) registered a 3.57% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.57% in intraday trading to $27.56 this Friday, 05/05/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.25%, and it has moved by 9.80% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 4.47%. The short interest in Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) is 15.5 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.26 day(s) to cover.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Cameco Corporation (CCJ) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Cameco Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Cameco Corporation (CCJ) shares have gone up 19.41% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 256.00% against 13.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -23.10% this quarter and then jump 550.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 34.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $351.31 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $372.36 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $418.51 million and $271.3 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -16.10% and then jump by 37.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 19.10%. While earnings are projected to return 185.10% in 2023.

CCJ Dividends

Cameco Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between July 25 and July 31. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Cameco Corporation is 0.09, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.32 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ)’s Major holders

Cameco Corporation insiders own 0.12% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 69.59%, with the float percentage being 69.67%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 736 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 14.95 million shares (or 3.45% of all shares), a total value of $338.93 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 14.78 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 3.41% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $335.08 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cameco Corporation (CCJ) shares are Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Capital World Growth and Income Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2023 indicates that Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF owns about 13.47 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.11 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $352.48 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 11.45 million, or about 2.64% of the stock, which is worth about $299.54 million.