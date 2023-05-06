Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ: BMBL)’s Stock Is Down -31.19% Since The Beginning Of The Year, Likely To Sustain The Trend In 2023

During the last session, Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)’s traded shares were 6.07 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $17.52, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.68% or -$0.12. The 52-week high for the BMBL share is $39.33, that puts it down -124.49 from that peak though still a striking 4.45% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $16.74. The company’s market capitalization is $3.56B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.4 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.68 million shares over the past three months.

Bumble Inc. (BMBL) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. BMBL has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 22 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 11 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.05.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) trade information

Bumble Inc. (BMBL) registered a -0.68% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.68% in intraday trading to $17.52 this Friday, 05/05/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.79%, and it has moved by -5.91% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -31.19%. The short interest in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) is 6.6 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.76 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $24.79, which implies an increase of 29.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $19.00 and $35.00 respectively. As a result, BMBL is trading at a discount of -99.77% off the target high and -8.45% off the low.

Bumble Inc. (BMBL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Bumble Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Bumble Inc. (BMBL) shares have gone down -24.02% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -22.86% against 15.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 266.70% this quarter and then drop -35.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 17.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $256.63 million as predicted by 18 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 18 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $274.82 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $220.45 million and $237.53 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 16.40% and then jump by 15.70% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -142.40% in 2023.

BMBL Dividends

Bumble Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)’s Major holders

Bumble Inc. insiders own 0.59% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 99.37%, with the float percentage being 99.96%. Blackstone Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 310 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 43.18 million shares (or 31.39% of all shares), a total value of $908.96 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.09 million shares, is of JP Morgan Chase & Company’s that is approximately 8.06% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $233.52 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Bumble Inc. (BMBL) shares are Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. and JP Morgan Growth Advantage Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. owns about 3.51 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.55 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $90.26 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.93 million, or about 2.13% of the stock, which is worth about $61.78 million.