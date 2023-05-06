Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE: BRX) Rose 1.47% In Six Months, Here’s What We Should Expect Now

During the last session, Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)’s traded shares were 2.78 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.55. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $21.36, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.86% or $0.39. The 52-week high for the BRX share is $25.50, that puts it down -19.38 from that peak though still a striking 17.51% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $17.62. The company’s market capitalization is $6.28B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.31 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.38 million shares over the past three months.

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. BRX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 18 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.21.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) trade information

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX) registered a 1.86% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.86% in intraday trading to $21.36 this Friday, 05/05/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.14%, and it has moved by 2.50% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -16.53%. The short interest in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) is 4.78 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.97 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $24.81, which implies an increase of 13.91% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $21.00 and $29.00 respectively. As a result, BRX is trading at a discount of -35.77% off the target high and 1.69% off the low.

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Brixmor Property Group Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX) shares have gone up 1.47% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 2.56% against -1.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -27.60% this quarter and then drop -19.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 2.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $308.31 million as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $311.53 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $306.13 million and $301.77 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 0.70% and then jump by 3.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 3.50%. While earnings are projected to return 29.80% in 2023, the next five years will return -2.33% per annum.

BRX Dividends

Brixmor Property Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in June. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Brixmor Property Group Inc. is 1.04, with the dividend yield indicating at 4.87 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)’s Major holders

Brixmor Property Group Inc. insiders own 0.63% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 100.09%, with the float percentage being 100.72%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 478 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 45.89 million shares (or 15.27% of all shares), a total value of $1.04 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 36.25 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 12.06% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $821.81 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX) shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. Data provided on Jan 30, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund owns about 13.36 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.45 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $314.4 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 9.34 million, or about 3.11% of the stock, which is worth about $211.45 million.