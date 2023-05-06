BP p.l.c. (NYSE: BP) Is Worth Evaluating At $37.13

During the last session, BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)’s traded shares were 9.64 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.73. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $37.13, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.82% or $1.02. The 52-week high for the BP share is $41.38, that puts it down -11.45 from that peak though still a striking 31.7% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $25.36. The company’s market capitalization is $106.20B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 10.04 million shares, and the average trade volume was 9.95 million shares over the past three months.

BP p.l.c. (BP) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. BP has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 31 analysts who have looked at this stock. 12 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 16 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.39.

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) trade information

BP p.l.c. (BP) registered a 2.82% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.82% in intraday trading to $37.13 this Friday, 05/05/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.82%, and it has moved by -6.92% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 16.58%. The short interest in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) is 8.38 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.91 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $46.19, which implies an increase of 19.61% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $40.00 and $74.76 respectively. As a result, BP is trading at a discount of -101.35% off the target high and -7.73% off the low.

BP p.l.c. (BP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that BP p.l.c. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. BP p.l.c. (BP) shares have gone up 13.34% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -29.75% against -20.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -46.70% this quarter and then drop -42.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -8.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $54.94 billion as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $54.98 billion by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $67.87 billion and $58.63 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -19.00% and then drop by -6.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -21.20%. While earnings are projected to return -135.10% in 2023, the next five years will return -14.00% per annum.

BP Dividends

BP p.l.c. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in June. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for BP p.l.c. is 1.59, with the dividend yield indicating at 4.27 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)’s Major holders

BP p.l.c. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 10.49%, with the float percentage being 10.49%. Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,249 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 25.59 million shares (or 0.87% of all shares), a total value of $950.3 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 22.94 million shares, is of State Street Corporation’s that is approximately 0.78% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $851.78 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of BP p.l.c. (BP) shares are DFA International Core Equity Portfolio and Vanguard Specialized-Energy Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2023 indicates that DFA International Core Equity Portfolio owns about 3.59 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.12 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $133.48 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.53 million, or about 0.12% of the stock, which is worth about $131.05 million.