Boom Or Bust? Where Will WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WSC) Stock Go Next?

During the last session, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)’s traded shares were 3.13 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.52. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $44.27, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.68% or $2.38. The 52-week high for the WSC share is $53.46, that puts it down -20.76 from that peak though still a striking 31.06% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $30.52. The company’s market capitalization is $9.10B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.16 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.41 million shares over the past three months.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. WSC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.41.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) trade information

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) registered a 5.68% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.68% in intraday trading to $44.27 this Friday, 05/05/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.49%, and it has moved by 8.72% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 20.86%. The short interest in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) is 8.54 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.88 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $58.45, which implies an increase of 24.26% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $53.00 and $67.00 respectively. As a result, WSC is trading at a discount of -51.34% off the target high and -19.72% off the low.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) shares have gone up 6.78% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 47.20% against -2.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 28.10% this quarter and then drop -16.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 12.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $583.96 million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $620.48 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $581.64 million and $604.17 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 0.40% and then jump by 2.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 16.30%. While earnings are projected to return 135.60% in 2023.

WSC Dividends

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 01 and August 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)’s Major holders

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. insiders own 2.97% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 100.42%, with the float percentage being 103.49%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 547 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 19.56 million shares (or 9.60% of all shares), a total value of $883.33 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 13.25 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 6.50% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $598.33 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 6.34 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.12 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $286.58 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.38 million, or about 2.64% of the stock, which is worth about $243.09 million.