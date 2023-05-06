Boom Or Bust? Where Will Immunovant Inc. (NASDAQ: IMVT) Stock Go Next?

During the last session, Immunovant Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)’s traded shares were 1.11 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.02. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $19.20, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.05% or $0.2. The 52-week high for the IMVT share is $20.24, that puts it down -5.42 from that peak though still a striking 83.65% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.14. The company’s market capitalization is $2.49B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.89 million shares, and the average trade volume was 878.48K shares over the past three months.

Immunovant Inc. (IMVT) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. IMVT has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 15 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 12 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.43.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Immunovant Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) trade information

Immunovant Inc. (IMVT) registered a 1.05% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.05% in intraday trading to $19.20 this Friday, 05/05/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 18.96%, and it has moved by 33.70% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 300.00%. The short interest in Immunovant Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) is 4.7 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.92 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $24.86, which implies an increase of 22.77% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.00 and $31.00 respectively. As a result, IMVT is trading at a discount of -61.46% off the target high and 79.17% off the low.

Immunovant Inc. (IMVT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Immunovant Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Immunovant Inc. (IMVT) shares have gone up 72.51% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -16.08% against 10.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -4.90% this quarter and then drop -34.30% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return -16.70% in 2023.

IMVT Dividends

Immunovant Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between June 06 and June 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Immunovant Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)’s Major holders

Immunovant Inc. insiders own 58.66% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 43.88%, with the float percentage being 106.14%. Deep Track Capital, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 203 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 9.71 million shares (or 7.46% of all shares), a total value of $186.43 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.07 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 3.89% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $97.33 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Immunovant Inc. (IMVT) shares are Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund owns about 3.69 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.84 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $70.92 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.96 million, or about 1.50% of the stock, which is worth about $37.59 million.