Bon Natural Life Limited (NASDAQ: BON) Has Been Falling -87.85% Since The Beginning Of The Year. Troubles Ahead?

During the last session, Bon Natural Life Limited (NASDAQ:BON)’s traded shares were 1.03 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.60, reflecting an intraday loss of -13.67% or -$0.09. The 52-week high for the BON share is $6.47, that puts it down -978.33 from that peak though still a striking -13.33% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.68. The company’s market capitalization is $7.06M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.36 million shares, and the average trade volume was 143.10K shares over the past three months.

Bon Natural Life Limited (NASDAQ:BON) trade information

Bon Natural Life Limited (BON) registered a -13.67% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -13.67% in intraday trading to $0.60 this Friday, 05/05/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -37.50%, and it has moved by -58.62% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -87.85%. The short interest in Bon Natural Life Limited (NASDAQ:BON) is 33100.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.55 day(s) to cover.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Bon Natural Life Limited (BON) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Bon Natural Life Limited has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Bon Natural Life Limited (BON) shares have gone down -53.49% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -14.86% against 10.40.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $30.17 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $30.17 million by the end of Mar 2023.

While earnings are projected to return 8.50% in 2023.

BON Dividends

Bon Natural Life Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Bon Natural Life Limited (NASDAQ:BON)’s Major holders

Bon Natural Life Limited insiders own 43.03% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.46%, with the float percentage being 0.81%. Millennium Management Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 5 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 23149.0 shares (or 0.28% of all shares), a total value of $13889.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11100.0 shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 0.13% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $6660.0.

Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 4398.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.05 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2638.0 market value.