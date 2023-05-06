Avidity Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RNA) Stock: Boom Or Bust? What Happens Next?

During the last session, Avidity Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA)’s traded shares were 1.29 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $11.58, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.39% or $0.38. The 52-week high for the RNA share is $25.74, that puts it down -122.28 from that peak though still a striking 15.11% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.83. The company’s market capitalization is $962.18M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.07 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.29 million shares over the past three months.

Avidity Biosciences Inc. (RNA) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. RNA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.85.

Avidity Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) trade information

Avidity Biosciences Inc. (RNA) registered a 3.39% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.39% in intraday trading to $11.58 this Friday, 05/05/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.61%, and it has moved by -14.54% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -25.00%. The short interest in Avidity Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) is 11.33 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.54 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $37.71, which implies an increase of 69.29% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $20.00 and $71.00 respectively. As a result, RNA is trading at a discount of -513.13% off the target high and -72.71% off the low.

Avidity Biosciences Inc. (RNA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Avidity Biosciences Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Avidity Biosciences Inc. (RNA) shares have gone down -18.34% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -8.68% against 10.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -19.70% this quarter and then jump 4.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -15.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.04 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.04 million by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.79 million and $2.18 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 13.60% and then drop by -6.30% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -17.10% in 2023.

RNA Dividends

Avidity Biosciences Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 08 and May 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Avidity Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA)’s Major holders

Avidity Biosciences Inc. insiders own 5.17% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 102.97%, with the float percentage being 108.58%. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 218 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 6.71 million shares (or 9.47% of all shares), a total value of $148.83 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.61 million shares, is of RTW Investments LP’s that is approximately 7.92% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $124.39 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Avidity Biosciences Inc. (RNA) shares are Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund owns about 3.36 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.75 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $74.57 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.04 million, or about 2.88% of the stock, which is worth about $48.38 million.