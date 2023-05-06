AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ: AZN) Has Grown 12.76% So Far This Year. Does That Mean Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)’s traded shares were 3.41 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.53. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $75.27, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.20% or $0.89. The 52-week high for the AZN share is $76.56, that puts it down -1.71 from that peak though still a striking 30.05% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $52.65. The company’s market capitalization is $234.30B, and the average trade volume was 4.41 million shares over the past three months.

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. AZN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 30 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 22 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.91.

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) trade information

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) registered a 1.20% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.20% in intraday trading to $75.27 this Friday, 05/05/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.80%, and it has moved by 4.47% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 12.76%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $81.44, which implies an increase of 7.58% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $67.33 and $108.94 respectively. As a result, AZN is trading at a discount of -44.73% off the target high and 10.55% off the low.

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that AstraZeneca PLC has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) shares have gone up 26.08% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 10.21% against -0.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 5.80% this quarter and then jump 13.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 2.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $11.27 billion as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $11.71 billion by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $10.77 billion and $10.91 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 4.70% and then jump by 7.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 2.30%. While earnings are projected to return 10.50% in 2023, the next five years will return 13.10% per annum.

AZN Dividends

AstraZeneca PLC is due to release its next quarterly earnings in June. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for AstraZeneca PLC is 2.44, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.24 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 2.80%.

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)’s Major holders

AstraZeneca PLC insiders own 0.01% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 18.10%, with the float percentage being 18.10%. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,281 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 68.59 million shares (or 2.61% of all shares), a total value of $4.65 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 54.61 million shares, is of Wellington Management Group, LLP’s that is approximately 2.08% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $3.7 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) shares are Washington Mutual Investors Fund and Vanguard/Primecap Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2023 indicates that Washington Mutual Investors Fund owns about 27.18 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.04 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.89 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 25.87 million, or about 0.99% of the stock, which is worth about $1.75 billion.