After A -1.70% Drop In The Last Week, Does Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) Still Make Sense To Buy?

During the last session, Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)’s traded shares were 2.7 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.08. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $215.09, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.24% or $4.71. The 52-week high for the CAT share is $266.04, that puts it down -23.69 from that peak though still a striking 25.33% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $160.60. The company’s market capitalization is $108.79B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.52 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.15 million shares over the past three months.

Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.70. CAT has a Sell rating from 3 analyst(s) out of 29 analysts who have looked at this stock. 12 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 12 recommend a Buy rating for it. 2 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $4.55.

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) trade information

Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) registered a 2.24% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.24% in intraday trading to $215.09 this Friday, 05/05/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.70%, and it has moved by 0.73% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -3.37%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $246.09, which implies an increase of 12.6% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $175.00 and $345.00 respectively. As a result, CAT is trading at a discount of -60.4% off the target high and 18.64% off the low.

Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Caterpillar Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) shares have gone up 0.26% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 25.51% against 18.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 43.10% this quarter and then jump 4.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 9.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $16.57 billion as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $15.99 billion by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $14.25 billion and $14.99 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 16.30% and then jump by 6.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 19.40%. While earnings are projected to return 7.50% in 2023, the next five years will return 14.17% per annum.

CAT Dividends

Caterpillar Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between July 31 and August 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Caterpillar Inc. is 4.80, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.23 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)’s Major holders

The next largest institutional holding, with 12.03 million shares, is of Vanguard 500 Index Fund’s that is approximately 2.33% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $2.59 billion.