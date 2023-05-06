A Quick Glance At Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS) Stock: It Is up 53.15% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD, It Is Up 28.25 Percent

During the last session, Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)’s traded shares were 3.18 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.17. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $61.65, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.08% or -$0.05. The 52-week high for the LVS share is $65.58, that puts it down -6.37 from that peak though still a striking 53.15% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $28.88. The company’s market capitalization is $45.91B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.47 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.54 million shares over the past three months.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. LVS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 20 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 15 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.4.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) trade information

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) registered a -0.08% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.08% in intraday trading to $61.65 this Friday, 05/05/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.45%, and it has moved by 9.02% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 66.35%. The short interest in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) is 11.22 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.96 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $70.05, which implies an increase of 11.99% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $64.00 and $80.50 respectively. As a result, LVS is trading at a discount of -30.58% off the target high and -3.81% off the low.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Las Vegas Sands Corp. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) shares have gone up 61.47% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 248.33% against 7.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 217.60% this quarter and then jump 285.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 138.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.28 billion as predicted by 12 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 12 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.5 billion by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.04 billion and $985.47 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 118.40% and then jump by 154.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -20.00%. While earnings are projected to return 7.60% in 2023, the next five years will return -1.75% per annum.

LVS Dividends

Las Vegas Sands Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between July 18 and July 24. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)’s Major holders

Las Vegas Sands Corp. insiders own 56.79% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 42.61%, with the float percentage being 98.62%. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 932 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 33.39 million shares (or 4.37% of all shares), a total value of $1.61 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 31.94 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 4.18% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.54 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) shares are American Balanced Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2023 indicates that American Balanced Fund owns about 10.8 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.41 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $620.2 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 10.45 million, or about 1.37% of the stock, which is worth about $502.35 million.