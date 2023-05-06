A Quick Glance At GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY) Stock: It Is up 7.18% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD, It Is Down -6.91 Percent

During the last session, GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)’s traded shares were 2.79 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.98. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $69.65, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.65% or -$2.64. The 52-week high for the GDDY share is $85.32, that puts it down -22.5 from that peak though still a striking 7.18% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $64.65. The company’s market capitalization is $10.95B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.25 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.02 million shares over the past three months.

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) trade information

GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY) registered a -3.65% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.65% in intraday trading to $69.65 this Friday, 05/05/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.97%, and it has moved by -9.27% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -15.19%. The short interest in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) is 1.88 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.99 day(s) to cover.

GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that GoDaddy Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY) shares have gone down -5.46% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 16.29% against 11.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 16.10% this quarter and then jump 27.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 4.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.06 billion as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.09 billion by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.02 billion and $1.04 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 4.10% and then jump by 4.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 27.60%. While earnings are projected to return 54.00% in 2023, the next five years will return 18.70% per annum.

GDDY Dividends

GoDaddy Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)’s Major holders

GoDaddy Inc. insiders own 0.28% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 98.24%, with the float percentage being 98.52%. Wellington Management Group, LLP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 708 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 16.49 million shares (or 10.70% of all shares), a total value of $1.23 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 15.09 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 9.79% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.13 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY) shares are New Perspective Fund Inc and Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2023 indicates that New Perspective Fund Inc owns about 7.89 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.12 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $612.92 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.77 million, or about 3.74% of the stock, which is worth about $431.68 million.