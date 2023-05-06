A Bull Market Continues To Unfold On Rocket Companies Inc. (NYSE: RKT), As It Continued To Rise 20.71% In Year-To-Date

During the last session, Rocket Companies Inc. (NYSE:RKT)’s traded shares were 3.22 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.45, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.87% or -$0.25. The 52-week high for the RKT share is $11.38, that puts it down -34.67 from that peak though still a striking 29.35% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.97. The company’s market capitalization is $16.40B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.96 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.62 million shares over the past three months.

Rocket Companies Inc. (RKT) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.30. RKT has a Sell rating from 3 analyst(s) out of 17 analysts who have looked at this stock. 10 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 2 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.01.

Rocket Companies Inc. (NYSE:RKT) trade information

Rocket Companies Inc. (RKT) registered a -2.87% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.87% in intraday trading to $8.45 this Friday, 05/05/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.16%, and it has moved by -9.91% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -12.44%. The short interest in Rocket Companies Inc. (NYSE:RKT) is 32.42 million shares and it means that shorts have 13.14 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.96, which implies a decrease of -6.16% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.00 and $10.00 respectively. As a result, RKT is trading at a discount of -18.34% off the target high and 28.99% off the low.

Rocket Companies Inc. (RKT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Rocket Companies Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Rocket Companies Inc. (RKT) shares have gone up 27.84% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -28.57% against 17.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 66.70% this quarter and then jump 125.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -34.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $996.1 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.1 billion by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.39 billion and $1.09 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -28.50% and then jump by 0.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -48.50%. While earnings are projected to return -88.00% in 2023.

RKT Dividends

Rocket Companies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Rocket Companies Inc. (NYSE:RKT)’s Major holders

Rocket Companies Inc. insiders own 4.92% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 71.45%, with the float percentage being 75.14%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 313 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 10.86 million shares (or 8.58% of all shares), a total value of $75.99 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.6 million shares, is of Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd’s that is approximately 8.37% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $74.17 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Rocket Companies Inc. (RKT) shares are Invesco Main Street Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc. Data provided on Jan 30, 2023 indicates that Invesco Main Street Fund owns about 4.95 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.97 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $46.6 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.6 million, or about 2.88% of the stock, which is worth about $32.58 million.