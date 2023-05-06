89bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ETNB): With The Stock Up 87.7 Percent From Its Lows On Friday, What Is In Store For The Company In The Future?

During the last session, 89bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB)’s traded shares were 1.47 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.77. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $16.67, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.16% or $0.51. The 52-week high for the ETNB share is $18.03, that puts it down -8.16 from that peak though still a striking 87.7% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.05. The company’s market capitalization is $1.12B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.06 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.26 million shares over the past three months.

89bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) trade information

89bio Inc. (ETNB) registered a 3.16% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.16% in intraday trading to $16.67 this Friday, 05/05/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.32%, and it has moved by 13.71% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 634.36%. The short interest in 89bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) is 7.64 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.87 day(s) to cover.

89bio Inc. (ETNB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that 89bio Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. 89bio Inc. (ETNB) shares have gone up 79.05% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 21.84% against 10.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 57.70% this quarter and then jump 3.50% in the quarter after that.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $310k as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $310k by the end of Sep 2023.

While earnings are projected to return 34.60% in 2023, the next five years will return 11.00% per annum.

ETNB Dividends

89bio Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 09 and May 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

89bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB)’s Major holders

89bio Inc. insiders own 0.64% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 68.78%, with the float percentage being 69.23%. RA Capital Management, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 154 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 8.96 million shares (or 12.29% of all shares), a total value of $114.0 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.85 million shares, is of Deep Track Capital, LP’s that is approximately 5.28% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $49.01 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of 89bio Inc. (ETNB) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.1 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.51 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $14.04 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.41 million, or about 0.56% of the stock, which is worth about $5.23 million.