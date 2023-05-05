Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ: Z) Are Up 43.93%, Predicting What To Expect Ahead

During the last session, Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)’s traded shares were 7.16 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $46.62, reflecting an intraday gain of 9.95% or $4.22. The 52-week high for the Z share is $49.32, that puts it down -5.79 from that peak though still a striking 43.93% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $26.14. The company’s market capitalization is $10.87B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.86 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.62 million shares over the past three months.

Zillow Group Inc. (Z) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. Z has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 27 analysts who have looked at this stock. 14 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 11 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.21.

Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) trade information

Zillow Group Inc. (Z) registered a 9.95% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.95% in intraday trading to $46.62 this Thursday, 05/04/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 9.54%, and it has moved by 5.93% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 6.32%. The short interest in Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) is 18.01 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.94 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $50.80, which implies an increase of 8.23% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $30.00 and $65.00 respectively. As a result, Z is trading at a discount of -39.43% off the target high and 35.65% off the low.

Zillow Group Inc. (Z) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -55.30% this quarter and then drop -15.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -70.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $456.38 million as predicted by 17 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 17 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $490.09 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.01 billion and $458.11 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -54.80% and then jump by 7.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 36.46%. While earnings are projected to return -33.60% in 2023.

Z Dividends

Zillow Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in June. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)’s Major holders

Zillow Group Inc. insiders own 9.67% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 104.07%, with the float percentage being 115.20%. Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 574 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 36.39 million shares (or 21.33% of all shares), a total value of $1.17 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 22.61 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 13.25% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $728.14 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Zillow Group Inc. (Z) shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Pacer U.S. Cash Cows 100 ETF. Data provided on Jan 30, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund owns about 7.06 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.14 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $311.95 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.62 million, or about 3.29% of the stock, which is worth about $248.36 million.