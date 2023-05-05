Yoshitsu Co. Ltd (NASDAQ: TKLF) Investing Potential Is $1.65

During the recent session, Yoshitsu Co. Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF)’s traded shares were 1.71 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.65, reflecting an intraday gain of 16.20% or $0.23. The 52-week high for the TKLF share is $2.78, that puts it down -68.48 from that peak though still a striking 43.03% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.94. The company’s market capitalization is $56.59M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.33 million shares, and the average trade volume was 132.09K shares over the past three months.

Yoshitsu Co. Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF) trade information

Yoshitsu Co. Ltd (TKLF) registered a 16.20% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 16.20% in intraday trading to $1.65 this Thursday, 05/04/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 26.92%, and it has moved by 75.53% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -13.16%. The short interest in Yoshitsu Co. Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF) is 61560.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.63 day(s) to cover.

While earnings are projected to return -34.70% in 2023.

TKLF Dividends

Yoshitsu Co. Ltd is due to release its next quarterly earnings in June. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Yoshitsu Co. Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF)’s Major holders

Yoshitsu Co. Ltd insiders own 88.45% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.20%, with the float percentage being 1.71%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 5 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 50539.0 shares (or 0.14% of all shares), a total value of $62157.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10351.0 shares, is of Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.03% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $12730.0.