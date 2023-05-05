Year-To-Date, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNC) Price Has Increase 6.80%. Does Trouble Ahead?

During the recent session, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)’s traded shares were 0.98 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.42. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $55.60, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.05% or $0.58. The 52-week high for the SSNC share is $65.92, that puts it down -18.56 from that peak though still a striking 18.62% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $45.25. The company’s market capitalization is $13.10B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.33 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.24 million shares over the past three months.

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. SSNC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 14 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.12.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) trade information

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC) registered a 1.05% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.05% in intraday trading to $55.60 this Thursday, 05/04/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.02%, and it has moved by 0.74% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -16.10%. The short interest in SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) is 2.81 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.34 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $67.86, which implies an increase of 18.07% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $55.00 and $83.00 respectively. As a result, SSNC is trading at a discount of -49.28% off the target high and 1.08% off the low.

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC) shares have gone up 12.62% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 2.80% against 11.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 2.80% this quarter and then jump 7.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 4.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.36 billion as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.39 billion by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.33 billion and $1.32 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 2.20% and then jump by 5.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 16.90%. While earnings are projected to return -17.10% in 2023, the next five years will return 7.87% per annum.

SSNC Dividends

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between July 25 and July 31. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. is 0.80, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.45 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)’s Major holders

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. insiders own 13.08% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 85.74%, with the float percentage being 98.65%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 775 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 25.55 million shares (or 10.24% of all shares), a total value of $1.33 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 21.02 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8.43% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.09 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC) shares are Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund and Blackrock Equity Dividend Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund owns about 8.68 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.48 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $451.68 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.77 million, or about 2.71% of the stock, which is worth about $408.71 million.